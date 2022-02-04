Limehouse: Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men have been taken to hospital following a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Limehouse.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a maisonette on Rosefield Gardens at 10.19am yesterday - February 3.
In response to the suspected leak, firefighters used specialist equipment to carry out a sweep of the home and surrounding properties.
However that inspection uncovered "no elevated readings of carbon monoxide".
A boiler inside the property was also inspected by an engineer while crews ventilated the area.
LFB has not confirmed whether the men suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Advertiser has sought clarity on what prompted fears of a leak.
A spokesperson encouraged people to fit carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes, as the gas can be lethal to people and pets.
“You can't taste, see or smell CO fumes, but it can kill in minutes," they advised.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team."
The scare also saw a woman leave the building uninjured before the Brigade arrived.
Symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea and breathlessness.