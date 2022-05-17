Flats under construction in Hackney Wick to be knocked down and rebuilt

Work had already begun on the building in Monier Road - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

A development underway in Hackney Wick is set to be demolished and rebuilt after a possible "structural issue" was found.

The Factory in Monier Road, near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is set to contain 148 flats when complete.

Taylor Wimpey had started work on the building, which received planning permission in 2019, but this stopped last year.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Following the discovery of a potential structural issue, identified as part of a routine check during the early stages of construction at our development in Monier Road, Hackney Wick, we have taken the decision to demolish the existing concrete structures and rebuild.

“Health and safety is our top priority and this decision has been carefully and thoroughly considered after close consultation with independent structural engineers.

“We are currently finalising a demolition strategy and timeline, and are in the process of communicating with local residents and businesses about our proposals.”

It had built a shell of the building with concrete blocks and window frames visible from the outside.

The developer said it is still trying to figure out how long it would take to demolish and rebuild. It did not say how much money it had lost as a result.

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council said: “We were alerted about the structural issues of this building under construction. One of our officers visited the site to inspect the building and spoke to the developer’s structural team about the safety works they were proposing to take.

“No action was taken at the time, but we asked the developer to keep us informed."

They added the council has now been updated on the plans for demolition.

The London Legacy Development Corporation was contacted for comment.