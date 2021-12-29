A three storey Victorian house located near Columbia Road is on the market for £1.3million - Credit: Ray Dowling / Dowling Jones

In Tower Hamlets, £1m (or thereabouts) can get you a beautiful three storey Victorian house located near Shoreditch High Street - but what about in other parts of the world?

We’ve gone fantasy house-hunting to compare what you can buy here and abroad and looked at homes for sale across the globe; from France to Australia, Dubai to New York.

Let’s start at home, where for £1,300,000 you can buy this three-storey house located near the Columbia Road Flower Market.

For sale with Savills, it offers 1,129 sq ft of space with three double bedrooms and a two-tier rear garden.

The outdoor area of the three-storey property - Credit: Ray Dowling/Dowling Jones

The ground floor of this three-storey property boasts an open-plan space which can be utilised as a living area.

Also on this floor is the kitchen and dining area, located near fold doors which lead out to the two-tier rear garden.

The ground floor has a dining area leading out to the two-tier rear garden - Credit: Ray Dowling/Dowling Jones

Other features include an outdoor kitchen, wood burning stove and exposed brickwork.

On the upper two floors there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete with shower, dual sinks and freestanding bath.

A wood burning stove is among the features included in this property - Credit: Ray Dowling/Dowling Jones

Vienne, France, £935,000 (or €1,102,000)

For €1,102,000 you can buy a fairytale castle in France - Credit: Savills

For just under a million, you can buy a fairytale castle in the French countryside - and if you love Escape to the Chateau but don’t quite want to do the work yourself, then this one is for you, as it’s been fully refurbished.

It has an entrance hall, salon, formal dining room and fully fitted kitchen on the ground floor, along with six upstairs bedrooms and an additional reception room in the basement.

Inside this fairytale castle for sale in Vienne, France - Credit: Savills

The former gatekeeper’s cottage has also been converted into a two-bedroom property, complete with open-plan lounge with kitchen and dining room, and there’s an extra two-bed apartment above the garage.

Several other outbuildings could also be converted, and it all sits in around 3.8 hectares of mature parkland, with an additional 2.3 hectares of pasture and woodland.

Lower Manhattan, New York, £1,130,000 ($1,500,000 USD)

The apartment celebrates the best of 'Old New York' - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

This loft apartment, which was built in 1867 and converted in the late 1990s, offers all the charm of ‘Old New York’.

It features huge 11’ ceilings, exposed brick walls and original timber columns, while three enormous double-glazed windows let in plenty of light.

Inside the bathroom at this apartment for sale in Lower Manhattan, NYC - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

The chef’s kitchen is well-kitted out and features high-end appliances as well as space to eat, and there is also a combined living and dining room, plus a marble-finished bathroom.

A wall of floating bookshelves divides the rest of the living space before leading to a separate sitting room with a cosy sleeping area and a walk-in wardrobe.

The kitchen in a NYC apartment - Credit: Michael Weinstein/MWSTUDIO 2021/Brown Harris Stevens

Vancouver, Canada, £1,320,000 ($2,248,000 CAD)

The apartment has two reading rooms - and stunning views - Credit: Knight Frank

Warm wooden floors and a swirling staircase give this two-storey, two-bedroom apartment a much more traditional feel than you might expect – along with a cosy fireplace in the main living room and two reading libraries.

Even the bedroom has gorgeous views - Credit: Knight Frank

The master bedroom is located on the second floor and offers lovely views, and it also has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

This two-storey, two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in Vancouver for $2,248,000 CAD - Credit: Knight Frank

The second bedroom benefits from its own en suite and also has a window seat to make the most of the views. Double-height windows allow you to look out over the Vancouver mountains.

Dubai, UAE, £1,180,000 (AEد.إ5,753,888)

An apartment in Downtown Views II, Dubai, offers a whole new lifestyle - Credit: Chestertons

For £1.2m, you can buy a whole new lifestyle. This four-bedroom apartment is located in Downtown Views II, a chic apartment and leisure complex overlooking the Burj Khalifa, with the iconic Dubai Mall virtually on its doorstep.

A CGI of the living room at an apartment in Downtown Views II, Dubai - Credit: Chestertons

It is also surrounded by high-end hotels, iconic restaurants and a state-of-the-art health club.

A CGI of one of the bedrooms in Downtown Views, Dubai, which overlooks the rest of the city - Credit: Savills

Inside, the rooms are light, airy and modern and include a contemporary and well-fitted kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows maximise the views.

Noosaville, Australia, £1,185,000 ($2,200,000 AUD)

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Noosaville, Queensland, is for sale for $2,200,000 - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

This single-storey property is positioned in the heart of Noosa Waters in Queensland and is described as an “oasis”, offering a gorgeous pool and beautifully landscaped gardens.

The pool and gardens at Seagull Court is an oasis - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal and informal living areas and a spacious modern kitchen, which is well-fitted with high-end appliances and blends beautifully with the outdoor space.

One of the living areas at this four-bed home for sale in Noosaville, Queensland - Credit: Noosa Estate Agents

The property also backs on to a natural reserve park and has a large double garage.

Eagles Nest, Barbados, £1,200,000 ($1,600,000 USD)

Eagles Nest is a four-bedroom villa - Credit: Chestertons

There are both sea and country views on offer at this four-bedroom villa in Barbados, which comprises a spacious modern kitchen, formal dining room with wet bar, living room and office.

Inside the entrance hall at Eagles Nest, a villa for sale in Barbados - Credit: Chestertons

The main house has three bedrooms – including a master with en suite and patio doors that open out on to the sun deck – and the fourth bedroom is located in the separate cottage, which also has its own bathroom and a kitchenette.

The pool and garden at Eagles Nest - Credit: Chestertons

Outside there is a free-form pool with a jacuzzi as well as a large garden, sun deck, terrace, garage and kennels.

Henderson, Nevada, £940,000 ($1,250,000 USD)

This four-bedroom home in Nevada is for sale for $1.25m - Credit: The Agency

Coming in at just under a million is this four-bedroom, five-bathroom custom home, which is part of a guard-gated community south of Las Vegas.

The kitchen and dining space at this four-bed, single-storey home for sale south of Las Vegas - Credit: The Agency

The property offers open and airy living spaces, as well as spa-inspired en suites and a recently renovated kitchen featuring custom-made cabinets, high-end appliances and instant hot water.

The pool has a slide and a diving board - Credit: The Agency

In the back garden there is a large swimming pool, featuring a slide and diving board, as well as a fire pit, stage, rain arch water feature and plenty of lush, green grass. The property also has a three-car garage.

Please note: all prices in GBP are based on current exchange rates at the time of writing.