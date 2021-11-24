Commercial Road flat damaged in Whitechapel blaze
Published: 9:53 AM November 24, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A flat fire broke out in Whitechapel early this morning (November 24), with one person suffering from smoke inhalation.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Commercial Road this morning.
The Brigade was called at 4.49am and the fire was under control by 6.10am.
Part of a one-room flat on the fourth floor of the building was damaged by fire. One person was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.
Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Bethnal Green and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.
The Brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Rooftop ice-rink opens at Tobacco Dock in Wapping
- 2 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
- 3 Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women
- 4 Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue
- 5 Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi
- 6 Two men sustained head injuries in Tower Hamlets commercial robberies
- 7 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
- 8 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21
- 9 'Children will suffer most': The campaign fighting energy injustices
- 10 Silvertown Tunnel could revive Royal Docks 'ghost town', traders claim