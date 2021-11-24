News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Housing

Commercial Road flat damaged in Whitechapel blaze

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:53 AM November 24, 2021
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

The London Fire Brigade tackled a Whitechapel blaze on Commercial Road this morning (November 24) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A flat fire broke out in Whitechapel early this morning (November 24), with one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Commercial Road this morning.

The Brigade was called at 4.49am and the fire was under control by 6.10am.

Part of a one-room flat on the fourth floor of the building was damaged by fire. One person was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Bethnal Green and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rooftop ice-rink opens at Tobacco Dock in Wapping
  2. 2 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
  3. 3 Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women
  1. 4 Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue
  2. 5 Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi 
  3. 6 Two men sustained head injuries in Tower Hamlets commercial robberies
  4. 7 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
  5. 8 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21
  6. 9 'Children will suffer most': The campaign fighting energy injustices
  7. 10 Silvertown Tunnel could revive Royal Docks 'ghost town', traders claim
London Live
London Fire Brigade
Whitechapel News
Tower Hamlets News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing girl Una Tepic

London Live

Girl, 15, reported missing from Tower Hamlets

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Images of a man who police believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

London Live

'Aggressive, violent behaviour' at Aldgate East tube station

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mohamed Ensser... stabbed to death in the street on September 21

London Live

Three men charged over fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sharmake Mohamud, aged 22 from Newham, who was shot in Green Lanes,  close to the junction with West Green Road

London Live

Sharmake Mohamud murder: Six arrested in raids over north London shooting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon