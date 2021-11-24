Commercial Road flat damaged in Whitechapel blaze

The London Fire Brigade tackled a Whitechapel blaze on Commercial Road this morning (November 24) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A flat fire broke out in Whitechapel early this morning (November 24), with one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Commercial Road this morning.

The Brigade was called at 4.49am and the fire was under control by 6.10am.

Part of a one-room flat on the fourth floor of the building was damaged by fire. One person was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Bethnal Green and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.