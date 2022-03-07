News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Over 100 firefighters tackle Whitechapel tower block blaze

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:16 PM March 7, 2022
A 21-story tower block in Whitechapel High Street is on fire

Around 125 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Whitechapel tower block, which houses flats and offices.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said twenty fire engines were called to Whitechapel High Street at 3.53pm this afternoon (March 7).

Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a 21-storey building.

A 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident, a LFB spokesperson said.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 50 calls about the blaze.

Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

LFB said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Tower Hamlets News
Whitechapel News

