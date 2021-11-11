'Treasured icon' stolen from Stepney Church
Published: 4:23 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 4:57 PM November 11, 2021
An icon belonging to St Dunstan's church in Stepney has been stolen.
The church confirmed that a "beautiful and much treasured icon" of St Dunstan was taken yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, November 10).
Anyone who sees the icon, or who is offered it for sale is asked to contact the Stepney High Street church and the police immediately.
Contact the church via Twitter - @DunstanSt - or by calling the parish office on 0207 702 8685.