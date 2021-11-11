News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Treasured icon' stolen from Stepney Church

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:23 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 4:57 PM November 11, 2021
Church theft

An icon belonging to St Dunstan's Church in Stepney was stolen yesterday (Wednesday, November 10). - Credit: Google Maps

An icon belonging to St Dunstan's church in Stepney has been stolen.

The church confirmed that a "beautiful and much treasured icon" of St Dunstan was taken yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, November 10).

Anyone who sees the icon, or who is offered it for sale is asked to contact the Stepney High Street church and the police immediately. 

Contact the church via Twitter - @DunstanSt - or by calling the parish office on 0207 702 8685.

