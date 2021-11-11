An icon belonging to St Dunstan's Church in Stepney was stolen yesterday (Wednesday, November 10). - Credit: Google Maps

The church confirmed that a "beautiful and much treasured icon" of St Dunstan was taken yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, November 10).

S T O L E N TODAY our beautiful and much treasured icon of St Dunstan has been stolen from church today by a man at 1.38pm. If you're offered this icon for sale please report it to the police and St Dunstan's immediately. pic.twitter.com/AugaOCAvkK — St Dunstan's Church (@DunstanSt) November 10, 2021

Anyone who sees the icon, or who is offered it for sale is asked to contact the Stepney High Street church and the police immediately.

Contact the church via Twitter - @DunstanSt - or by calling the parish office on 0207 702 8685.