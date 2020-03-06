Search

Explore identity and celebrate other cultures at this free family festival in Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2020

Families are invited to celebrate their individuality at a free two-day Identity festival at Museum of London Docklands. Picture: Museum of London.

benedict johnson photography ltd

Express individuality and explore identity at a family festival at the Museum of London Docklands.

Curated by young British-Bangladeshi women from east London in collaboration with Osmani Trust, Identity festival will feature thought-provoking and creative activities exploring who we are and what makes us different.

Families can learn about Bangladeshi culture with a street food workshop, traditional hand fan making and decorative henna, whilst also immersing themselves in other cultures.

The festival will offer a variety of activities from contributing to a community recipe book and printing a unique t-shirt or bag, to a catwalk show and silent disco zone.

Community engagement manager Aisling Serrant said: "Through the Curating London programme, we have spent valuable time with an inspiring group of young British-Bangladeshi women from east London.

"These young women have helped us develop an event that not only highlights their cultural experience but encourages families to express their own individuality too."

The free festival runs from noon to 4pm on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

