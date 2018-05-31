Search

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 April 2020

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

Archant

Volunteers from an Ilford mosque have delivered snacks to NHS frontline staff at the Royal London Hospital.

Members of the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations loading items into a van for the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim OrganisationsMembers of the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations loading items into a van for the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

The food was dropped off at the Whitechapel hospital by the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO).

Bashir Patel is part of the federation, and explains why they want to help: “Being on the NHS frontline is like being on the frontline of a war. We wanted to reach out to the people who are literally dying to keep us safe.”

Bashir is one of around 45 people involved with the effort, which has already seen FORMO visit King George and Queen’s Hospital.

In describing the gesture as “a good message from our community”, busy Bashir wants to do more.

Members of the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations drop off items to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim OrganisationsMembers of the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations drop off items to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

The federation are planning to expand into care homes, which Bashir believes is a must as they “have been alone so far”: “There are a lot of people working in these homes for minimum wage, and they deserve our help.”

