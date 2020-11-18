CCTV appeal after knife attack at DLR station

Do you recognise this woman? If so, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2000064928. Picture: British Transport Police Do you recognise this woman? If so, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2000064928. Picture: British Transport Police

British Transport Police (BTP) said a woman was standing on the platform at Langdon Park DLR station as a train approached just before 9.30pm on Sunday, September 20.

It was reported the woman ran down the platform and hit a man as he got off the train, then pulled out a large knife concealed within her clothes and lunged at him with it.

The pair then wrestled for control of the knife, which fell on the floor, before the victim picked it up and ran out of the station as the woman chased him.

Anyone who recognises the woman in these images or has any information about the incident is asked to contact BTP text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2000064928.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.