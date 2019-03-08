Carers take a day off with their own festival at the Bromley-by-Bow centre

Children joined in the fun when carers staged their own festival to celebrate the role they play in people's lives.

The first-ever Carers' Festival was staged in east London which attracted around 500 with their families to the Bromley-by-Bow Centre to champion the work they do, organised by voluntary groups and local authorities.

"It was a day for carers to enjoy themselves," Hackney Council's carer group director Anne Canning said.

"They wanted a celebration of their talents and experience as people, rather than focussing on the challenges they face."

The Saturday event hosted by Tower Hamlets Council on September 21 had live performances and family activities at Bob's Park, next to the Bromley centre. Food stalls were set up, along with arts and crafts, with a meditation zone and a venue exploring social issues.

Adult social care services provide help for people with responsibilities of care, such as respite periods, training, advice on allowance and networks for support.

There are an estimated seven million carers, one-in-10 of the country's population.