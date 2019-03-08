Search

Giant blow-up breasts appear in Shoreditch on Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 16:21 02 April 2019

Giant inflatable breasts have been spotted on top of several Shoreditch rooftops. Yes, really.

A breast pump manufacturer was responsible for the marketing stunt. Picture: Tom NicholsonA breast pump manufacturer was responsible for the marketing stunt. Picture: Tom Nicholson

Five blow-up boobs of different sizes and skin tones appeared around east London on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

They’ll tower over Village Underground, The Old Truman Brewery, Huntingdon Industrial Estate and Columbia Road until the end of today (Tuesday), media reports suggest.

The inflatables are not an early April Fool’s prank, but a publicity campaign for breast pump manufacturer, Elvie.

“We know the giant boobs will raise a few eyebrows, but we want to make sure no one overlooks the way that this stigma has been used to repress women,” said the firm’s CEO Tania Boler.

The marketing stunt forms part of the firm’s #FreeTheFeed campaign, which aims to help British women feel comfortable breastfeeding in public.

“Every woman has the right to decide how and where they feed their children without feeling guilty or embarrassed about their parenting choices,” read a company statement.

