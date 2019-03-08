Fearless fundraisers take the plunge at Royal London Hospital to raise more than £3k for London Air Ambulance

Brave Mandy Cheung, from Ingleton Wood, overcomes her fear to abseil 212ft down the Royal London Hospital in aid of life-saving charity London Air Ambulance. Picture: Carlos Lima / Ingleton Wood Archant

Fearless fundraisers have abseiled 212ft down the side of the Royal London Hospital to raise funds for the London Air Ambulance.

Ryan East from the firm harnesses all his experience for the 212ft descent. Picture: Carlos Lima / Ingleton Wood Ryan East from the firm harnesses all his experience for the 212ft descent. Picture: Carlos Lima / Ingleton Wood

Staff from building firm Ingleton Wood took the plunge down the 17-floor dizzying descent of Europe's highest rooftop helipad raising £3,120 for the charity which operates out of the hospital in Whitechapel.

Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London's Air Ambulance, said: "As a charity, we rely on donations from the public so our teams can continue to help people in their hour of need.

"Thank you to all those who took part. We wouldn't be able to save lives without you."

The only way was down for the intrepid group of fundraisers. Picture: Carlos Lima / Ingleton Wood The only way was down for the intrepid group of fundraisers. Picture: Carlos Lima / Ingleton Wood

Ingleton Wood is carrying out work at the hospital to increase the speed and efficiency of the ambulance's response including improving accommodation for the flight crew.

After her first abseil, interior designer Mandy Cheung, said: "The views were gorgeous. I could see for miles over Canary Wharf and beyond. We're over the moon with how much we've raised."

Stuart Norgett, from Ingleton Wood, said: "I am proud of our six staff for volunteering for such a terrifying challenge, but for such a worthwhile cause."