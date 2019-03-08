Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

How 'Soulful Fridays' helps those with mental health issues back into the community

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 22 June 2019

'Soulful Fridays' group enjoys making music as their pathway to recovery. Picture: Mike Brooke

'Soulful Fridays' group enjoys making music as their pathway to recovery. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Women recovering from mental health conditions who've been learning musical instruments on their path back to the community got together in the open to practice in Victoria Park.

'Soulful Fridays' is one of eight organisations making up the 'Inspire' coalition of Tower Hamlets mental health charities. Picture: Mike Brooke'Soulful Fridays' is one of eight organisations making up the 'Inspire' coalition of Tower Hamlets mental health charities. Picture: Mike Brooke

They were celebrating yesterday's third anniversary of Inspire, a coalition of Tower Hamlets mental health organisations, bringing volunteers together with those needing the services.

One of the organisations is Soulful Fridays, whose coordinator is professional musician Elaine Vassell who runs 'open house' sessions at the Mind Tower Hamlets centre in Whitethorne Street in Bow.

One of her volunteers is Harriet Mossop, 44, is a recoverer helping run the weekly sessions.

"We use music as part of the path to recovery," she explains. "You feel better doing something positive.

"I had issues, but this affirms my own recovery, a way of giving something back to the community."

One group member, Regina, uses the open sessions to deal with her severe depression.

She said: "This helps to connect with myself. I have bipolar issues, but the music helps me manage my darker conditions."

The organisations gathered at Vicky Park's 'Hub' centre yesterday included Recovery College in Whitechapel which runs courses in reconnecting with the community, the Mind charity in Bromley-by-Bow working with accommodation services, the Working Well Trust in Bethnal Green helping with employment and St Hilda's community centre in Shoreditch, all collaborating to get people on the road to recovery.

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Top Royal London Hospital surgeon named as NHS’s first violence reduction chief to tackle stabbings

Martin Griffiths has been named as the NHS's first violence reduction chief. Picture: BARTS HEALTH NHS TRUST

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Top Royal London Hospital surgeon named as NHS’s first violence reduction chief to tackle stabbings

Martin Griffiths has been named as the NHS's first violence reduction chief. Picture: BARTS HEALTH NHS TRUST

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Interview: Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of Somerset fixture

Ryan ten Doeschate playing for Essex. PICTURE: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

How ‘Soulful Fridays’ helps those with mental health issues back into the community

'Soulful Fridays' group enjoys making music as their pathway to recovery. Picture: Mike Brooke

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry and sunny

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists