Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Canary Wharf's Gaddafi-IRA victims lay wreaths at Libyan Embassy commemoration of Yvonne Fletcher murder

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2019

Wayne Gruba, Docklands Victims Association director, lays wreath at Yvonne Fletcher memorial in St James's. Picture: DVA

Wayne Gruba, Docklands Victims Association director, lays wreath at Yvonne Fletcher memorial in St James's. Picture: DVA

DVA

Victims of the IRA Canary Wharf bombing 23 years ago joined the 35th anniversary ceremony for Wpc Yvonne Fletcher’s murder outside the Libyan embassy.

Ihsan Bashir (centre)... Ihsan Bashir (centre)... "I have sympathy for Yvonne Fletcher's family, having lost my brother at Canary Wharf to a despicable act of Gaddafi and IRA terrorism." Picture: DVA

Floral tributes were laid at yesterday's ceremony by the Docklands Victims Association, which has been campaigning for compensation from the Libyan authorities responsible for supplying Semtex explosives to the IRA.

Yvonne was on duty outside the embassy at St James's Square on April 17, 1984, when a gunman inside fired into a crowd of anti-Gaddafi demonstrators.

The Libyan dictator continued links with the IRA for several years which led to the Canary Wharf bombing in February 1996 that killed two men and injured 50 people.

One of the men who died was Inam Bashir who ran a newsagents next to the Midland Bank HQ where the bomb exploded outside.

Inam's brother Ihsan said at yesterday's service: “I have tremendous sympathy with Wpc Fletcher's family, having lost my brother to a despicable act of Gaddafi and IRA terrorism.”

Yvonne's death led to a siege of the embassy lasting 11 days, resulting in Britain severing diplomatic relations with Libya.

But Gaddafi's links to the IRA continued, with more atrocities such as Harrod's and Regent's Park, as well as bombings at Canary Wharf and St Ethelberga's church in Bishopsgate.

The Libyans finally admitted responsibility in 1999 for Yvonne's murder and paid compensation.

But 20 years on, there is still no compensation for survivors and families caught up in the 1996 Canary Wharf bombing with Gaddafi's Semtex explosives.

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Canary Wharf’s Gaddafi-IRA victims lay wreaths at Libyan Embassy commemoration of Yvonne Fletcher murder

Wayne Gruba, Docklands Victims Association director, lays wreath at Yvonne Fletcher memorial in St James's. Picture: DVA

£17.6bn Crossrail project might not open until 2021

Crossrail's Elizabeth Line might not open until 2012. Picture: Mike Brooke

Trio to appear in court after Extinction Rebellion DLR train protest at Canary Wharf

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

‘Vulnerable’ kidney patients to benefit from pilot scheme in Tower Hamlets

L-R: Lucy Rodgers, clinic manager; Nick Palmer, head of patient support and advocacy at Kidney Care UK and Tania Christie from Thames Water. Picture: KIDNEY CARE UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists