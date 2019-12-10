Search

Dagenham man is third charged with murder of Iron Miah after shooting in Stepney

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 December 2019

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man from Dagenham has been charged with murder following a shooting in Stepney.

Mohamed Moshaer Ali, 27, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, has been charged with the murder of Iron Miah who police found collapsed with a head injury in Nelson Street on November 19.

Mr Miah, 40, was taken to hospital but died two days later. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Ali was charged on Sunday, December 8 and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 9.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Wednesday, December 11).

Two men have already been charged with murder.

Hassan Mohammed, 31, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, was charged with murder on November 27. Nanu Miah, 20, of Brandon Street, Southwark, was charged with murder on November 29.

Both men were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on February 14 next year.

Two women, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were released on bail until later this month.

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Empty chair left for Labour's Apsana Begum who stayed away from Poplar & Limehouse general election hustings. Picture: Mike Brooke

Empty chair left for Labour's Apsana Begum who stayed away from Poplar & Limehouse general election hustings. Picture: Mike Brooke

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

