Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bethnal Green ‘Jihadi bride’ Shamima Begum flees Syrian refugee camp after being ‘threatened’

PUBLISHED: 08:55 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 01 March 2019

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

MPS

Bethnal Green ‘Jihadi bride’ Shamima Begum and her newborn baby are believed to have fled a Syrian refugee camp after they were ‘threatened’.

The 19-year-old and her infant son were moved from the Al-Hol camp in the north of the country due to “safety concerns around her and her baby”, her family’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee said.

Ms Begum, who left her home to join Islamic State as a 15-year-old, recently said she regretted speaking to the media.

The teenager, who gave birth days after her discovery by a journalist was first reported, said she wished she had kept a low profile.

It has been reported that Shamima, who wants to return to the UK but has been stripped of her British citizenship, had received death threats since speaking out about her plight.

The mother and her baby are said to have since been moved to another camp nearer to the Iraqi border.

Mr Akunjee said: “I can confirm that it is our understanding that Shamima has been moved from Al-Hol due to safety concerns around her and her baby.

“We further understand that indeed she and her child had been threatened by others at the Al-Hol camp.”

The development comes after British officials ruled out any effort inside Syria to extract Ms Begum and her child.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of her British citizenship in an effort to block her return.

Ms Begum’s family have pleaded for the mother and her child to be allowed to come back to Britain.

They say the teenager should face justice if she is found to have broken the law by travelling to Syria.

Related articles

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Baby was murdered by his father after social workers closed a previous case of abuse involving his family

Mohammed Miah was found guilty of murder and Rebeka Nazmin was found guilty of allowing the death of a child. Picture MET POLICE

Police chief pleads for the community’s help to stop stabbings

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Baby was murdered by his father after social workers closed a previous case of abuse involving his family

Mohammed Miah was found guilty of murder and Rebeka Nazmin was found guilty of allowing the death of a child. Picture MET POLICE

Police chief pleads for the community’s help to stop stabbings

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lisbie: I don’t want to put pressure on Jay, but he’ll be firing soon

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bethnal Green ‘Jihadi bride’ Shamima Begum flees Syrian refugee camp after being ‘threatened’

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

Bow and Poplar among 10 busiest postcodes for London’s Air Ambulance

London's Air Ambulance. Picture: Steve Poston

Wapping celebrate 30th birthday and achieving ClubMark status

Wapping achieved England Hockey's ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday in February (pic: Wapping HC)

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists