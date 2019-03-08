Search

Young people host one-day music festival at Isle of Dogs youth centre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2019

Young people at the Island Unity Festival. Picture: Jean Consolmagno.

Adil Petrie

Young people on the Isle of Dogs hosted a one-day music festival to help more people get involved in their youth centre.

One of the borough's 18 youth centres, the St Andrew's Wharf Youth Hub, hosted the Island Unity Festival on August 8.

It was run by eight young people, with ages ranging from 14 to 17.

Adil Petrie is 15 and from the Isle of Dogs. He was the project manager.

"The goal was to promote the youth centre so that more people can come to it," he said.

Adil is a new musician, making his own beats and singing on tracks.

Going by the stage name Kidzap, he's been making music for the past two months.

He said they had been planning the event for more than a month.

"It was good, it got my name out there," he added.

"The event was really fun. Seeing everyone happy, that's what we wanted."

More information about youth programmes in the borough can be found at towerhamlets.gov.uk/youth.

