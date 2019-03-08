Search

Woman, 26, suffers head injuries after being hit by car on the Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 08:23 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 28 May 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Crossharbour DLR station at Isle of Dogs around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 25. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old woman was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near Crossharbour DLR station, on the Isle of Dogs, at around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 25.

The London Ambulance Service also attended and treated the 26-year-old woman at the scene for a number of injuries, before rushing her to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.52pm on May 25 to East Ferry Road, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

"We sent an incident response officer, a medic in a response car and an ambulance crew.

"We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and a response car from London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene for head injuries and took them to a major trauma centre."

Police say her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a red Vauxhall Astra, remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the incident or events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or dial 101 and quote ref: CAD 9139/25May - you can also tweet information to @MetCC using the same reference.

