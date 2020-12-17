Pensioners receive Christmas hampers

Published: 12:00 PM December 17, 2020

Island Network volunteers with some of the hampers. - Credit: Island Network

Christmas hampers have been handed out to pensioners living on the Isle of Dogs.

The festive treats, which were presented to people aged 70 and over, were distributed by members of the Island Network.

The community group's chairman Maium Miah Talukdar said: "After what has been an incredibly difficult year, we wanted to bring some festive fun to our elderly residents.

"We are incredibly proud of our Island Network volunteers who partnered with One Housing to distribute Christmas hampers."

He thanked One Housing for sponsoring the hampers, as well as the Tenants and Residents Associations at Barkantine, St John's and Kingsbridge estates for their involvement.

You may also want to watch:

Island Network volunteers will also be offering free meals to families on Christmas Eve.

Food will be available from The Quarterdeck on a first come first served basis between 2pm and 4pm, with Covid guidelines followed at all times.