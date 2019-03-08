Search

Families evacuated after gas leak in the Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 14:04 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 10 September 2019

A major gas leak has seen families evacuated from their homes in Limeharbour. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

Archant

A major gas leak has closed roads and seen families evacuated from their homes.

Tower Hamlets police has urged people to be patient and avoid Limeharbour as officers, paramedics and firefighters deal with the leak.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at after midday today (September 10) to reports of a ruptured gas main.

An LFB spokeswoman said: "About 500 people have been evacuated from the surrounding buildings as a precaution."

Four fire engines and crews from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow and Millwall are at the scene with 25 firefighters on standby.

DLR services between South Quay and Crossharbour have also been halted due to the leak.

