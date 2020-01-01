Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS Archant

A man who stabbed two women in separate unprovoked attacks has been sentenced to a hospital order.

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, attacked a 63-year-old woman on August 24, 2018 and a 57-year-old woman two days later.

The 38-year old approached his first victim in Garrison Road, lunging at her with the knife. After she was stabbed in the stomach, she fled and raised the alarm.

Collingwood-Williams went on to stab a 57-year-old woman in the stomach multiple times and in the hand on the corner of Parnell Road and Roman Road.

Both victims suffered serious stomach injuries needing hospital treatment. They have both made full recoveries.

Det Cons Mike Lewis said: "Collingwood-Williams carried out two completely unprovoked attacks on lone women. Understandably, these incidents caused a great deal of fear and concern.

"However, Collingwood-Williams was arrested within hours of the second offence due to information from nearby residents who recognised his description. He is clearly a dangerous man and I am glad he is now off the streets."

Collingwood-Williams gave a series of no comment interviews following his arrest on August 27.

He was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after a trial of the facts at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 6, 2019.

When a court determines a defendant has a disability preventing their trial from going ahead, there may be a trial of the facts where the truth of allegations against them, rather than their guilt or innocence, is decided.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, January 10 to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

He will be detained in a mental health institution until deemed fit for release and no longer a risk to the public.