Idle Jack in dashing escape at Mile End from beanstalk terror monster

PUBLISHED: 15:37 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 12 December 2019

Look behind you! Children in Mile End trying to warrn Idle Jack of a giant lurking close by... Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Screams and loud booing spooked passers-by in Mile End when a giant attempted to climb down a high-rise beanstalk chasing after an idle schoolboy in the street.

Flick Pritchard as Idle Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk. Picture: Rehan JamilFlick Pritchard as Idle Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk. Picture: Rehan Jamil

But young daydreaming Jack managed to escape from the giant's base in the clouds to watch him crash down to the ground in the Christmas panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the Southern Grove community centre.

More than 100 children with their mums and dads from Eastend Homes housing estates came for this year's free panto show.

"The cheers and screams from the youngsters could almost be heard in Bow," the housing organisation's community manager Paul Wilson said.

Chaplins Entertainment troupe who bring shows to communities like Jack and the Beanstalk at Mile End. Picture: Rehan JamilChaplins Entertainment troupe who bring shows to communities like Jack and the Beanstalk at Mile End. Picture: Rehan Jamil

"It's great to see this long standing Christmas tradition continue and thrive here in Mile End with such gusto and enthusiasm. The audience participation is always fantastic."

There were cheers, boos, a great dame and lots of fun at this well-loved festive story staged by professional performers who put on traditional panto for youngsters from the estates every Christmas.

The pantos are staged by Chaplins Entertainment troupe of actors who bring professional shows to communities as in previous years like Cinderella, Dick Whittington and Aladdin.

Chldren at Mile End's Southern Grove centre pitching for Idle Jack... Picture: Rehan JamilChldren at Mile End's Southern Grove centre pitching for Idle Jack... Picture: Rehan Jamil

This year's Beanstalk panto starred Flick Pritchard as Idle Jack, Jillian McTavish as Dame Lumpkin and Paul Stephensons as the very scary Mayor Botchett.

The troupe has been hired four years running by Eastend Homes to stage Christmas shows for families from estates in Mile End, Isle of Dogs, Spitalfields, Shadwell and Wapping.

Idle Jack in dashing escape at Mile End from beanstalk terror monster

