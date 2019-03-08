Search

Victoria Park to host picnic for The Great Get Together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 09 May 2019

Jo Cox photographed by her husband Brendan at their houseboat at Wapping.

Brendan Cox

A park's guardians are staging a picnic aimed at bringing communities together in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

A public gathering organised by the Jo Cox Foundation in Victoria Park on the first anniversary of the MP's death. Picture: PAUL BENNETTA public gathering organised by the Jo Cox Foundation in Victoria Park on the first anniversary of the MP's death. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

The Victoria Park Friends group wants to get the community together to show that in the words of the former Batley and Spen Labour MP we have 'more in common than that which divides us'.

Richard Desmond, chairman of Victoria Park Friends, said: "There's so much talk at the moment about all the things that divide us so this will be a fantastic chance for us to get together for a really good day out when we can focus instead on all the things we have in common.

"Everybody is welcome."

Besides the outdoor feasting, bands and a choir are planned for The Great Get Together held every year to strengthen communities and remember Jo Cox who was fatally shot and stabbed in June 2016.

Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister, said: "I'm really touched by the amazing efforts so many people around the country are putting in towards keeping Jo's values and her spirit alive.

"Events like this can make a really big difference in strengthening our communities and reminding everybody that while we may disagree about a lot of things, there's an awful lot more that we have in common.

"It's those ties that bind us together and make us all stronger."

The picnic is due to be held at the Victoria Park bandstand from 2pm on June 23.

