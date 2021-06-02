News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mayor John Biggs: Supporting the borough to recover

John Biggs, Tower Hamlets mayor

Published: 11:45 AM June 2, 2021   
Roman Road Market... even Sarturday trading is bleak. Picture: Mike Brooke

Support will be given to local high streets as lockdown eases - Credit: Mike Brooke

The roll out of the Covid vaccine offers us hope of some return to normality as restrictions ease up.

We must still remain cautious as new variants of Covid remain of concern and not everyone has been fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated as soon as you are asked and having regular tests is the best way we can protect our community so we can end the need to lockdown and can live normally again.

Mayor John Biggs, Tower Hamlets

Mayor John Biggs has announced a local Covid recovery fund - Credit: LBTH

We continue to work hard as a council to reach right across our community to get this message across. As we are a young borough with an average age of 31, many of our residents have been waiting patiently for their turn and should soon be eligible for their jab.

As summer approaches we will be supporting our local high streets who have been hit hard by Covid.

Just as we supported the community through the pandemic, we’ll support our great borough to recover.

