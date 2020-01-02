Search

Coroner slams signs banning swimming in Shadwell Basin after student drowns

PUBLISHED: 17:04 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 02 January 2020

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

Google

A coroner has criticised safety signs warning of the dangers of swimming in a disused dock after a man drowned.

Mayor John Biggs launching an appeal to people not to risk swimming in Shadwell Basin. Picture source: LBTHMayor John Biggs launching an appeal to people not to risk swimming in Shadwell Basin. Picture source: LBTH

Student Jonathan Adebanjo got into the water for a swim at Shadwell Basin in Wapping during last July's heatwave.

Minutes later, the 23-year old sank below the surface and drowned. His body was discovered a day after he disappeared on July 23. It was the first time he had been to the area.

On November 20, assistant coroner, Edwin Buckett, concluded in an inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court that Jonathan "drowned as a result of an accident while swimming".

Mr Buckett has now shared his concerns about signs surrounding Shadwell Basin in a prevention of future deaths report sent to Will Tuckley, chief executive at Tower Hamlets Council, which is responsible for the area.

Sunbathers at Shadwell Basin in 2018. Picture: John BiggsSunbathers at Shadwell Basin in 2018. Picture: John Biggs

"The fixed signs which indicate swimming is prohibited are fairly small and can be missed if the area is busy," Mr Buckett warned.

"The water in Shadwell Basin is murky with poor visibility underwater with rubbish and discarded items below the surface," he wrote.

He added that there is an undercurrent at the basin and the area where Jonathan swam is not covered by CCTV.

He called for signs banning swimming to be larger, more obvious and show why swimming at the old dock is dangerous.

This is not the first tragedy at Shadwell Basin. A woman in her 40s drowned there in 2018 and the body of 28-year old Mindaugas Vilutis was pulled from the water after he went in for a swim in 2010.

In July 2018, Tower Hamlets mayor, John Biggs, launched a public appeal urging people not to risk swimming in the dock.

The council has until January 24 to respond to the report, outlining what action it is taking or explaining why no action is proposed.

Tower Hamlets Council has been approached and is preparing a comment.

