Broken down train causes severe delays on Jubilee line

PUBLISHED: 08:50 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 19 June 2019

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line this morning. Picture: Mike Brooke

There are severe delays on the Jubilee line this morning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line due to a broken down train.

Tickets are being accepted on other routes as well as the DLR, buses and c2c, Southeastern and Thameslink trains.

Passengers are being advised to use alternative routes where possible,

There are also minor delays on the District and Hammersmith and City lines due to a signal failure at Whitechapel.

Most Read

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Man stabbed to death in Poplar

The injured man died at the scene in Alton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google

