Broken down train causes severe delays on Jubilee line

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line due to a broken down train.

Tickets are being accepted on other routes as well as the DLR, buses and c2c, Southeastern and Thameslink trains.

Passengers are being advised to use alternative routes where possible,

There are also minor delays on the District and Hammersmith and City lines due to a signal failure at Whitechapel.