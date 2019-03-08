Jubilee line suspended due to faulty train

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes. Picture: Isabel Infantes Archant

The Jubilee line is suspended between Stratford and Green Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The disruption has been caused by a broken down train at Canary Wharf.

You may also want to watch:

The disruption, which is affecting both directions of the line, has been caused by a broken down train at Canary Wharf.

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes, with tickets accepted on buses and DLR services.

There are severe delays on the rest of the line.