Jubilee line suspended due to faulty train

PUBLISHED: 08:25 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 31 July 2019

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The Jubilee line is suspended between Stratford and Green Park.

The disruption has been caused by a broken down train at Canary Wharf.

The disruption, which is affecting both directions of the line, has been caused by a broken down train at Canary Wharf.

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes, with tickets accepted on buses and DLR services.

There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

‘Your children can join Raine’s school in September’ parents told by lawyers

Pupils start their own petition to stop the East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, being closed down. Picture: Mike Brooke

