Jubilee line suspended due to faulty train
PUBLISHED: 08:25 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 31 July 2019
The Jubilee line is suspended between Stratford and Green Park.
The disruption has been caused by a broken down train at Canary Wharf.
Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes, with tickets accepted on buses and DLR services.
There are severe delays on the rest of the line.