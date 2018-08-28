Search

‘Sparks fly’ as Katherine Gili exhibits her metal-welding sculptures at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 18:01 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 14 January 2019

Metal sculptor Katherine Gili at work in her studio to exhibit 44 years of her art at Canary Wharf. Picture: Anne Purkiss

Metal sculptor Katherine Gili at work in her studio to exhibit 44 years of her art at Canary Wharf. Picture: Anne Purkiss

©A.K.Purkiss

The first exhibition of 2019 at Canary Wharf has opened showing 44 years of Katherine Gili’s sculptural career back to a time when no women artist worked in heavy industrial materials—let alone use welding gear.

Not an eyebrow would be raised today, with her works on show at One Canada Square.

Gili joined the Stockwell Depot artists’ studio in a disused Victorian brewery when she graduated from art school in 1973—the only female sculptor in the studios.

She moved from cutting and welding flat sheets of steel to forging custom-made elements combined into sculptures of differing scale.

The works on show in ‘Sparks Fly’ also include small pieces cast in bronze and made in clay, some cast from a paper original.

Large-scale photographs of Katherine Gili working in her studio taken by photographer Anne Purkiss are also on display, bringing the sculptor’s working environment and methodology to life. Katherine’s work was first shown at Canary Wharf in 2006.

