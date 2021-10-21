Kitchen blaze sees warning issued over 'strange noises' from appliances
- Credit: LFB
A warning about electric kitchen appliances “making strange noises” has been issued by the London Fire Brigade following a blaze in Aldgate during the night.
Emergency crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell and City fire stations tackled the blaze in the kitchen of a four-storey office block at Mansell Street late Wednesday evening (October 20).
Part of the kitchen on the first floor was damaged, but no-one was injured.
Fire brigade investigators say the blaze involved kitchen appliances.
They later issued a warning: "Don’t ignore it if they start making a strange noise. Always unplug appliances if you think there’s a problem.
You may also want to watch:
"Most fires where appliances are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done."
The fire crews were called out at 11.20pm and the blaze was under control in just over half an hour, with the rest of the building escaping any damage.
Most Read
- 1 Man found stabbed on board night bus
- 2 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
- 3 Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches
- 4 Witness appeal continues a month after youth stabbed in Shadwell
- 5 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
- 6 Trees planted to remember people who died of Covid in the East End
- 7 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
- 8 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 9 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
- 10 Rabina Khan: 'We need powers to hold housing associations accountable'