Kitchen blaze sees warning issued over 'strange noises' from appliances

Published: 12:31 PM October 21, 2021

Kitchen blaze on first floor of building in Mansell Street - Credit: LFB

A warning about electric kitchen appliances “making strange noises” has been issued by the London Fire Brigade following a blaze in Aldgate during the night.

Emergency crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell and City fire stations tackled the blaze in the kitchen of a four-storey office block at Mansell Street late Wednesday evening (October 20).

Office block at Aldgate where kitchen blaze started - Credit: Google

Part of the kitchen on the first floor was damaged, but no-one was injured.

Fire brigade investigators say the blaze involved kitchen appliances.

They later issued a warning: "Don’t ignore it if they start making a strange noise. Always unplug appliances if you think there’s a problem.

"Most fires where appliances are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done."

The fire crews were called out at 11.20pm and the blaze was under control in just over half an hour, with the rest of the building escaping any damage.