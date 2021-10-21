News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Kitchen blaze sees warning issued over 'strange noises' from appliances

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:31 PM October 21, 2021   
Kitchen blaze on first floor of building in Mansell Street

Kitchen blaze on first floor of building in Mansell Street - Credit: LFB

A warning about electric kitchen appliances “making strange noises” has been issued by the London Fire Brigade following a blaze in Aldgate during the night. 

Emergency crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell and City fire stations tackled the blaze in the kitchen of a four-storey office block at Mansell Street late Wednesday evening (October 20). 

Office block at Aldgate where kitchen blaze started

Office block at Aldgate where kitchen blaze started - Credit: Google

Part of the kitchen on the first floor was damaged, but no-one was injured. 

Fire brigade investigators say the blaze involved kitchen appliances.

They later issued a warning: "Don’t ignore it if they start making a strange noise. Always unplug appliances if you think there’s a problem. 

You may also want to watch:

"Most fires where appliances are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done."

The fire crews were called out at 11.20pm and the blaze was under control in just over half an hour, with the rest of the building escaping any damage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found stabbed on board night bus
  2. 2 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
  3. 3 Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches
  1. 4 Witness appeal continues a month after youth stabbed in Shadwell
  2. 5 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  3. 6 Trees planted to remember people who died of Covid in the East End
  4. 7 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  5. 8 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
  6. 9 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  7. 10 Rabina Khan: 'We need powers to hold housing associations accountable'
Whitechapel News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

19 arrested in Met Police raids

19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids

Mike Brooke

person
Trainee Pc would have been dismissed if he hadn’t resigned

Panel finds gross misconduct proven against arrested Pc

Mike Brooke

person
There is congestion on the A12.

Travel

Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week

Daniel Gayne

person
Tower block on Montieth housing estate deemed structurally unsafe

Housing News

Why some families can't leave Bow's 'dangerous structure' tower block

Mike Brooke

person