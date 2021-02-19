News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Landlord fined after police shut down Spitalfields house party

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:43 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 11:47 AM February 22, 2021
Looking north along Brick Lane in the East End from the corner of Hopetown Street.

Police shut down the illegal party in Brick Lane on January 15 after neighbours reported hearing loud music. - Credit: Google

The owner of a Spitalfields property rented out for a house party during lockdown has been fined.

Police shut down the illegal party in Brick Lane on January 15 after neighbours reported hearing loud music.

Officers found more than 40 people crammed inside, clearly flouting Covid restrictions.

Several arrests were made for offences including breaching lockdown rules, possession of a class B drug and assault on an emergency worker.

On February 12, the council issued fines of £1,000 each to the owner and the tenant for allowing the property to be used in breach of Covid restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Eve McQuillan, cabinet member for planning and social inclusion, said: “Letting out property as holiday accommodation or for illegal gatherings likes this during a time of national restrictions is irresponsible and dangerous.

“We will always look to prosecute landlords who flaunt these rules.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Thugs attack each other with bottles of wine in supermarket mass brawl
  2. 2 Police raid cannabis cafe in 200-year-old Whitechapel building
  3. 3 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
  1. 4 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
  2. 5 Shamima Begum will find out this week if she can return from Syria
  3. 6 'We need 10,000 more laptops for children' Tower Hamlets schools plead
  4. 7 Landlord fined after police shut down Spitalfields house party
  5. 8 MP calls for halt to cuts threatening Tower Hamlets libraries
  6. 9 'Bring life science home to East End' - Tower Hamlets call to government
  7. 10 Police catch 70 people breaching Covid rules
Coronavirus
Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Elderly man dies after falling from building in St Mark's Gate

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Proposed tower in Whitechapel seen behind Victorian frontage

Whitechapel skyscraper threat to Canon Barnett school

Mike Brooke

person
Film director Danny Boyle helped out at Bow foodbank

Danny Boyle joins Bow foodbank and gives £20k to help families in crisis

Mike Brooke

person
Mohammed Chowdhury... convicted of terrorism charges

Guilty: Man trying to buy grenade convicted of terrorism after Bethnal...

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus