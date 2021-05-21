Fish Island landowner fined after failing to stop temporary caravan sitings

Published: 5:41 PM May 21, 2021

Sagamount Limited was fined £24,000 at Westminster Magistrates Court on May 5. - Credit: PA WIRE

A landowner which failed to stop caravans temporarily occupying a site in Fish Island has been fined £24,000.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) won legal action against Sagamount Limited, which failed to comply with a planning enforcement notice dating back to 2019.

Sagamount entered a guilty plea to breaches of planning controls at 616 Wick Lane.

It had failed to stop using the land for temporary siting of caravans, as well as not removing rubbish and tidying the site.

The company was fined and costs were awarded to LDDC, the local planning authority, at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 5.

LLDC executive director of planning policy and decisions team Anthony Hollingsworth said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this case, which sends a clear message to landowners that they must manage their holdings properly and comply with enforcement notices.

“This case has taken a long time to be heard, but we are persistent and will pursue irresponsible landowners whose selfishness causes unfair stress for local communities.”

Joint action between LLDC and Tower Hamlets Council led to the prosecution, despite long delays caused by the Covid pandemic.

The council used its powers to evict the unauthorised occupation and get the rubbish removed from the site.

A council spokesperson said: “We prioritise ensuring that everyone has access to services they need and that our neighbourhoods are clean and safe.

"We work to make all landowners aware of their responsibilities and take appropriate action to prevent fly-tipping.

"When necessary, the environmental health and environmental services teams are prepared to use their full enforcement powers to ensure that the safety of our residents and cleanliness of our neighbourhoods is maintained.”