Extinction Rebellion protesters climb onto DLR train at Canary Wharf for second time

Protesters have climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf for the second time in two weeks to protest what they say is inaction over climate change.

Members of @CClimateAction sing bravely from the train roof at #canarywharf pic.twitter.com/YRCOh1Oyzv — Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) April 25, 2019

The activists climbed onto the train at about 7.30am holding banners reading, 'business as usual = death' and 'don't jail the canaries'.

Five people have climbed onto the roof of the train and one has glued herself to a train window.

Rupert Read, one of the people on the DLR, said “When there was a major risk of the collapse of international finance systems in 2008, the finance sector urged governments to come together to save them because these finance systems and institutions were 'too big to fail'.

“However, when it now comes to the risk in the collapse of earth systems that literally hold all life together, there has been nowhere near the same sense of emergency from the finance sector urging governments to come together to act because 'the earth is too big to fail'.”

This protest is also an act of solidarity with the people who were arrested last week for climbing onto a train at the station as part of Extinction Rebellion.

Three protestors are currently on remand for that action.

British Transport Police who specialise in protestor removal are at the scene. No arrests have yet been made.

Transport for London is reporting minor delays from Stratford to Lewisham.

The action comes on what Extinction Rebellion says will be the last day of the protests.

Seven protesters have glued themselves together to block access to the London Stock Exchange near St Pauls as London's financial centre is targeted by the campaign.