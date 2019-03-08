Search

Charity helps budding entrepreneurs with open space in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 17:24 28 May 2019

The charity Launch22 has opened a new space in Poplar to help entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds. Picture: Launch22.

The charity Launch22 has opened a new space in Poplar to help entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds. Picture: Launch22.

Launch22

A space to support disadvantaged entrepreneurs has opened at the Chrisp Street Exchange in Poplar.

Launch22 began in 2014 to help new businesses get through their first year. It's currently headquartered in Kings Cross.

Between then and 2017, it's helped over 200 businesses get on their feet with scholarships, mentoring and affordable space, according to Launch22's annual reports.

"We have pursued our vision to create a community of entrepreneurs and creatives that supports individuals from all walks of life on their journey to starting a business," said Tom Previte, head of operations at Launch22.

"We want Launch22 Poplar to carry on that vision and to be the startup hub of the area."

Around a third of the space is given to people who couldn't afford it through its scholarship scheme.

The rest is rented out at what the charity says is around 60 per cent market rate to keep the organisation running.

It's a model that Mr Previte said means the charity can stick closer to its mission; it doesn't have to change to appeal to external funders.

A party to celebrate the opening is happening at the Poplar space June 7.

