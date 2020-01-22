Work to begin in May on Bethnal Green road layout changes

The first traffic restrictions will be around Arnold Circus and Old Bethnal Green Road. PictureL Isabel Infantes Archant

Bethnal Green will be the first area to see road layout changes in a controversial £15million council plan to tackle pollution.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tower Hamlets Council announced on Wednesday, January 22, work would start on the neighbourhood in May.

Councillors are expected to officially sign off the changes, part of the Liveable Streets programme, at a cabinet meeting later this month.

Traffic restrictions around Old Bethnal Green Road and Arnold Circus will be installed as part of the £2.7m Bethnal Green plan, as well as wider pavements, improved lighting and CCTV.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said: "Our Liveable Streets proposals will make Bethnal Green a safer, greener and cleaner place to live, work and visit.

You may also want to watch:

"I'd like to thank residents, schools and traders for all their input - they have played a key role in shaping these final designs. We've maintained access to homes and businesses while looking to remove traffic from outside the area."

Seventeen neighbourhoods across the borough are set to be transformed as part of the £15m Liveable Streets programme.

Some proposals have already caused controversy, with residents and drivers protesting about changes in Wapping last year.

Last week traders at the famous Columbia Road flower market expressed fears that plans to severely restrict traffic in the area could destroy their businesses.

Mr Biggs said: "We will listen to feedback about the proposals at Columbia Road to ensure they strike the right balance as we continue to support the iconic flower market."

A council spokesman added: "While proposed traffic restrictions around Columbia Road received strong support, some concerns about access to Hackney Road were raised in the consultation. In response, there will be further engagement on an alternative option for the Barnet Grove closure."

Results from a Liveable Streets consultation in Wapping are expected to be published in February. A consultation into road changes in Barkantine on the Isle of Dogs began this week.