Leyton Orient boss Embleton pleased with goal contributions throughout the squad

Published: 1:15 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has been delighted with the goal and assist contributions throughout the team of course with Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson leading the way.

Striker Johnson has found the net 13 times already this campaign in all competitions while former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Wilkinson has scored nine times.

But the boss is more pleased to see game-winning goals and assists being spread around with Dan Happe and James Brophy scoring winners more recently on their three game unbeaten run in League Two.

“We’ve done some presentations to the players this week on our statistics look like, win percentages, goal scored, goals against and goal difference. Just a variety of different things that we feel are impacting our performances for the good and the not so good,” Embleton said.

“One of the things that came out was goal contributions, the big statistic is the fact Danny Johnson has got off to a flyer, Conor Wilkinson is also scoring goals.

“But the number of different goal contributors, goals and in terms of assists was really pleasing as it was about 18 across the squad in all competitions.”

He added: “That’s massive, it’s great Danny is having the season he is, and he deserves all the plaudits, Conor is not too far off him and trying to hunt him down.

“If we can get that across the team and the group when people come into the squad then we’ll be in a healthier place.”

The boss has admitted the week on the training ground ahead of those three games where they picked up wins against Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Port Vale was crucial.

“We’ve enjoyed that period, we have also enjoyed working hard in that week in the build-up to that Harrogate game and we felt good.

“I’m sure the boys would say we go into most games with an outstanding of what the opposition are going to throw at us and how we can win the game but we had a week on the training pitch and we felt we had really been able to focus on the things that we needed to that could make us better.

“Even know the performance was comfortable, I didn’t think we were unbelievable, but we were very professional and it capped off a good week.

“We stepped forward a bit more and was much better in the first-half against Bradford and then again professional to see out the game in the second-half then again on the weekend we showed battling qualities.

“We showed we can win a game when we don’t particularly perform to our very best and I think those are qualities you have to have if you want to have a good season.

“Whatever success looks like for you that is, some teams it’s about staying up, mid-table, play-offs or winning leagues and you have to win games when you’re not playing your best.”