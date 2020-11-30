Leyton Orient boss Embleton believes squad showed spirit to seal Port Vale win

Published: 9:14 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:49 PM December 7, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says his side showed real spirit and deadly finishing as they came away from Port Vale with a 3-2 victory in a match where they had to sit deep and defend.

Goals from Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and a 85th minute strike from James Brophy sealed the three points for the O’s and moved them up to sixth in the League Two table at Vale Park.

The victory also made Embleton only the third-ever O’s manager to pick up a win at Vale Park following in the footsteps of Russell Slade and Alec Stock.

“The way the second-half panned out was for me about hanging on and coming away from here with a point and saying we come away not playing well but picking up a point on the road,” Embleton admitted.

“What it does is it shows the spirit within the group, it shows the appetite to defend our box, which we did in abundance and rode our luck at times.

“It also shows that we can be deadly when we need to be at the other end, as despite not playing well, we’ve gone on and scored three goals.”

The boss also revealed attacker Conor Wilkinson kept his place at the very last minute despite being a huge doubt for the match.

“Conor has taken a right battering in the last two games, Friday morning he wasn’t fit but came in, had some extensive treatment, the x-rays came back and he felt a lot better and it was whether or not the wound in his foot was patched up well enough to play.

“He felt that it was and then he has taken a real nasty whack to his calf area, he’s got a whole in his foot and a whole in his calf, but we’ve now got a week to breathe.”

Brophy netted his first goal of the season which pleased Embleton who was pleased to see their work on the training ground pay off.

“The boys have put in a shift today (Saturday) and James optimises that, it wasn’t glamourous, there wasn’t many moments to see anyone as a real good footballer per say.

“From a set-piece, which we’ve done some work on in the last week, James pops up to tap it over the line.”