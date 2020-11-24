Leyton Orient move up to eighth with victory over Bradford City

Published: 8:57 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Bradford City 0

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient moved up to eighth in the League Two table as they made it back-to-back wins as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bradford City.

A 64th minute goal from Dan Happe as he nodded home a fantastic free-kick from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew bagged the O’s the three points at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Head coach Ross Embleton made just one change from the team that secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Harrogate Town on Saturday with captain Jobi McAnuff dropping to the bench and being replaced by Louis Dennis.

Despite a dominant five minutes in terms of possession from the O’s, it was the Bantams with the first chance of the contest, when left wing-back Connor Wood cut inside and curled a shot just over the crossbar.

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient regained momentum with Conor Wilkinson fancying his luck from distance but yet again it was Bradford with the next big chance as Wood found himself in yards of space out on the left, but dragged his shot wide of the target in the 13th minute.

The hosts continued to maintain majority of the possession while the Bantams looked to hit them on the counter attack.

James Brophy raced forward before being brought down for a free-kick, where Dennis whipped in a dangerous cross, but It was cleared to safety this came just after a great link-up play between Joe Widdowson and Hector Kyprianou which led to Wilkinson firing over the bar.

Irishman Wilkinson then tried to wiggle his way through a few defenders in the 26th minute but had the ball snatched away from him at the last second.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Moments before the half-time break, Paudie O’Connor managed to direct a flick towards the goal from a corner but Lawrence Vigouroux between the sticks denied the Bradford defender.

An early chance for the O’s in the second-half as James Brophy was played in behind on the left flank, but his cross was deflected across the goalmouth away from Danny Johnson, and out for a corner which led to nothing.

It was then a chance for Bradford as a ball into the box from Billy Clarke located Clayton Donaldson, but he headed wide.

Orient opened the scoring in the 64th minute when young defender Dan Happe nodded home a fantastic delivery from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew who stepped up to take a free-kick after striker Danny Johnson was brought down as he tried to hold the ball up.

Substitute Jobi McAnuff was brought down as he raced towards the box giving the O’s a free-kick just outside the box where Maguire-Drew stepped up and fired his effort into the side netting.

The O’s managed to stay firm and hold on for their second win at home this week.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Kyprianou (McAnuff 65), Dennis (Wright 75), Brophy (Akinola 90), Wilkinson (Maguire-Drew 46), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Thomas, Dayton.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, French, A.O’Connor, P.O’Connor, Staunton (Richards-Everton 56), Wood, Sutton, Watt, Clarke (Scales 61), Samuels (Mottley-Henry 80), Donaldson.

Unused subs: Hornby, Longridge, Ismail, Cousin-Dawson.