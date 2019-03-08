Pride flag signs at Canary Wharf station celebrate LGBT+ community

Colourful signs have been installed at Canary Wharf as part of Transport for London's Pride celebration.

The DLR station is among 12 locations across the capital to receive a makeover with the temporary designs.

There is the familiar rainbow flag, long associated with the LGBT+ community, with some versions having the addition of black and brown stripes to represent those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

For the first time, TfL will be displaying the bisexual flag - pink, purple and blue - on signs and roundels, alongside the transgender flag - light blue, pink and white.

The signs have been installed ahead of the Pride in London parade, taking place in the Trafalgar Square area on Saturday, July 6.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The Pride roundels, celebrating LGBT+ Londoners of all races, backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities, will show visitors from across the world that everyone is welcome here and London is truly open to all."