Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google Archant

A pub in Limehouse believed to have inspired Eastenders’ famous Queen Vic could have restrictions placed on its licence next week following complaints from neighbours.

Residents who live near the Queen’s Head in York Square, say the East End boozer has drinkers “screaming and shouting”, hosts noisy karaokes and late night lock-ins.

One resident complained about noise coming from the pub on more than a dozen occasions.

She said loud karaoke renditions of Mr Bojangles and New York New York had prevented her “whole family from sleeping”.

A pub manager allegedly called a police officer investigating the noise a “worm” and another told the detective to “have a drink and relax”, according to documents submitted to Tower Hamlets Council.

Following the run-ins with police and neighbours before Christmas, the council is reviewing the bar’s licence at a meeting on Tuesday.

The pub, a Grade II-listed building, was famously visited by the Queen Mother in 1987.

An iconic photo of her pulling a pint behind the bar is now on display in pubs across the country.

The pub opened in 1855 and after Eastenders was first shown in 1985, it was reported that Albert Square’s Queen’s Vic was based on the bar.

Hodders Law, acting on behalf of the licence holders, said there had been “occasional issues with noise”, but this was prior to “extensive renovation and soundproofing” of the pub.

Police and council officers have advised the committee insist the pub remove its current supervisors and stop permission for live music, including karaoke.

If management refuse, they face being stripped of their licence to sell alcohol.