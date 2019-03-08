Artwork created by children in care goes on display in town hall

Mayor John Biggs, centre, with artist Ric Flo, right, officially open the Light in the Dark exhibition. Pic: Rachael Burford Archant

An exhibition of artwork created by children in care has been unveiled in Tower Hamlets town hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist Ric Flo, 32, worked with 20 young people to create the pieces using long exposure photography.

Titled 'Light in the Dark, the work is now on display outside the main council chamber.

Ric Flo said: "It was so rewarding to work with these kids.

"Having a creative outlet really helps you express yourself.

You may also want to watch:

"Children in care can sometimes feel trapped or unwanted, these photos are here to inspire them, to let them know they should try their best and be whatever they want to be."

The project is part of the "give it a go" programme set up by the Virtual School, which aims to give children in care "experience to flourish".

Ric Flo, originally from Hackney, is a care leaver himself and was placed with his first set of foster parents aged eight.

"We used long exposure photography to create these pieces in a dark room," he said.

"But I like to call it painting with light. I also grew up in care so I like to think I know what these young people go through sometimes.

"They got to express themselves in a way they had not before."