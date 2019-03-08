Gas firm expects evacuated families to return home following safety checks after Isle of Dogs leak

A major gas leak saw families evacuated from their homes in Limeharbour. Picture: @MPSTowerHam Archant

A gas company is carrying out safety checks on people's homes following a leak which saw families evacuated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cadent said that a gas pipe in Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs had been damaged by "a third party".

The leak earlier today (September 10) led to surrounding buildings being evacuated and halted services on the DLR between Crossharbour and South Quay.

A Cadent spokesman said: "I can confirm that we have now isolated the pipe and our engineers are carrying out safety checks to make sure there is no gas inside any of the properties.

"Once that is complete, we will be in position to confirm it is safe to reoccupy the buildings and remove restrictions on local transport.

You may also want to watch:

"We appreciate everyone's patience - a fast and great response by all, as ever, to make sure everyone is safe.

"We're working as quickly as possible to get the safety checks done so that people can return to their properties as soon as possible, this evening."

Tower Hamlets police had urged people to be patient and avoid the road as officers, paramedics and firefighters dealt with the leak.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called after midday today (September 10) to reports of the ruptured gas main.

About 500 people were evacuated as a precaution.

Four fire engines and crews from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow and Millwall were at the scene with 25 firefighters on standby.