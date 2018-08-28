Arist Ann Bean wants people in Whitechapel to think about the world around them

Toynbee Studios is in Commercial Street. Pic: Ann Bean Archant

An artist is proposing an installation in Whitechapel which will ask passers-by to think about the world around them.

Anne Bean, who lives in Limehouse, wants to put up a 10m by 1.7m polished steel plate at Toynbee Studios, which spells out to work “reflect”.

The work will celebrate 40 years of Artsadmin, an artist support service based in the building in Commercial Street.

“Reflect will encourage the 115,000 annual visitors to stop, stand still in the tranquil courtyard we share with the historic Toynbee Hall and reflect – be that on the current state of the world, Aldgate and Tower Hamlets’ rich history, Artsadmin’s ethos and the work of our artists, or their daily lives, a planning application to Tower Hamlets council states.

“This sculpture will also consolidate Toynbee Studios’ status as a creative destination in London’s east end in 2019 as well as into the future.”