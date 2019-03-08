Search

Last minute Shoebox appeal to tie up Link to Hope's gift collection ready for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2019

Children's delight in East Europe opening shoeboxes with gifts from Methodist Church wellwishers in east London. Picture: Link to Hope

This picture shows what happens the moment that shoeboxes filled with toys donated by east London churchgoers are opened when delivered to children in eastern Europe in time for Christmas.

The snapshot by the Link to Hope charity shows the expressions on the their faces which says it all.

The annual appeal has been joined by members of Bow Road Methodist Church for the shoeboxes for children and elderly in impoverished countries to be dropped off at by the end of the week.

Sunday was the last day to bring completed shoeboxes to the church itself, but they can still be accepted at the Methodist circuit office at Bow.

Arrangements are being made by the charity to collect them to be assembled with thousands of others and delivered to families.

The Link to Hope appeal began in 1990 and has expanded every Christmas since, sending gifts to poor regions of Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine.

