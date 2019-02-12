Toddler Dribblers and Little Ladies get ready for footy at Hackney Wick’s own International Women’s Day
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 March 2019
Stephanie Pitticas
Meet the ‘Little Ladies’ of east London who have their own grassroots football club to give girls of all abilities and ages a chance to have a go at the beautiful game.
Some are as young as two who have their own squad, the Little Dribblers—though it’s uncertain if the dribbling is on field or at feeding time.
They turned out this week for a practice run to get ready for Sunday’s big kickabout at Mabeley Green near Hackney Wick, following tomorrow’s International Women’s Day.
It kicks off at 10am with the final whistle at 12noon.
“We’re running our own ‘mothers and daughters’ Women’s Day tournament,” coach Stephanie Pitticas explained. “We’ve had a little preparation with our mum’s in the last few weeks and now look forward to Sunday’s fun.”
The Little Ladies are from all backgrounds and play at all levels of talent. The club based at London Fields is a pathway to grassroots football, with 120 girls on its register including the 80 youngsters actively taking part each week in the training sessions.
The Little Dribblers is the youngest age group which starts at just two years old, who then go on all the way up to the club’s U14 team.