Toddler Dribblers and Little Ladies get ready for footy at Hackney Wick’s own International Women’s Day

Roma Nijran, 3, from Mile End, in her yellow sleeves, with one of her footy team-mates. Picture: Stephanie Pitticas Stephanie Pitticas

Meet the ‘Little Ladies’ of east London who have their own grassroots football club to give girls of all abilities and ages a chance to have a go at the beautiful game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three-year-old Roma Nijran, from Mile End, one of the Little Dribblers. Picture: Stephanie Pitticas Three-year-old Roma Nijran, from Mile End, one of the Little Dribblers. Picture: Stephanie Pitticas

Some are as young as two who have their own squad, the Little Dribblers—though it’s uncertain if the dribbling is on field or at feeding time.

They turned out this week for a practice run to get ready for Sunday’s big kickabout at Mabeley Green near Hackney Wick, following tomorrow’s International Women’s Day.

It kicks off at 10am with the final whistle at 12noon.

Looking ahead to Sunday's 'Little Ladies' footy tournament at Mabeley Green. Pictures: Stephanie Pitticas (inset) and Google Looking ahead to Sunday's 'Little Ladies' footy tournament at Mabeley Green. Pictures: Stephanie Pitticas (inset) and Google

“We’re running our own ‘mothers and daughters’ Women’s Day tournament,” coach Stephanie Pitticas explained. “We’ve had a little preparation with our mum’s in the last few weeks and now look forward to Sunday’s fun.”

The Little Ladies are from all backgrounds and play at all levels of talent. The club based at London Fields is a pathway to grassroots football, with 120 girls on its register including the 80 youngsters actively taking part each week in the training sessions.

The Little Dribblers is the youngest age group which starts at just two years old, who then go on all the way up to the club’s U14 team.