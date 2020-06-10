Duo to perform live-streamed improv comedy show in aid of Shoreditch arts venue

Improvised comedy performers are putting on a live, online show to help save a Shoreditch venue.

Ashley J and Tee-J return with their fast-paced comedy show ACTing Up! in aid of a fundraiser by arts hub Rich Mix.

They’ll go head to head with no back up to create sketches, songs and scenarios based on viewers’ suggestions – umpired by DJ B-Radz - on Thursday, June 11, from 7pm-7.45pm.

Rich Mix has supported more than 15 of their events, given them rehearsal space and helped with marketing and technical needs.

Ashley J said: “Rich Mix is a fantastic venue that is the heartbeat of the East End surrounded the soul of London.

“It champions diversity and supports many new, emerging, and established artists.”

Tee-J added: “It oozes art, community, and energy - not just the building, but the people.”

Watch the free show on Instagram @richmixlondon and @ACTingUpcomedy and Facebook page ‘Ashley J & Tee-J’.

Visit the ‘#SaveOurVenues - Rich Mix’ page on Crowdfunder to donate.