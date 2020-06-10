Search

Advanced search

Duo to perform live-streamed improv comedy show in aid of Shoreditch arts venue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2020

Ashley J and Tee-J are performing their improvised comedy show ACTing Up! live online in aid of Shoreditch venue Rich Mix. Picture: Ashley J & Tee-J

Ashley J and Tee-J are performing their improvised comedy show ACTing Up! live online in aid of Shoreditch venue Rich Mix. Picture: Ashley J & Tee-J

Archant

Improvised comedy performers are putting on a live, online show to help save a Shoreditch venue.

Ashley J and Tee-J return with their fast-paced comedy show ACTing Up! in aid of a fundraiser by arts hub Rich Mix.

They’ll go head to head with no back up to create sketches, songs and scenarios based on viewers’ suggestions – umpired by DJ B-Radz - on Thursday, June 11, from 7pm-7.45pm.

Rich Mix has supported more than 15 of their events, given them rehearsal space and helped with marketing and technical needs.

You may also want to watch:

Ashley J said: “Rich Mix is a fantastic venue that is the heartbeat of the East End surrounded the soul of London.

“It champions diversity and supports many new, emerging, and established artists.”

Tee-J added: “It oozes art, community, and energy - not just the building, but the people.”

Watch the free show on Instagram @richmixlondon and @ACTingUpcomedy and Facebook page ‘Ashley J & Tee-J’.

Visit the ‘#SaveOurVenues - Rich Mix’ page on Crowdfunder to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

West Ham striker Hugill extends loan deal at QPR

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Southgate: England players ‘would walk off’ if racially abused again

England manager Gareth Southgate
Drive 24