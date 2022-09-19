News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Live updates: Millions mark the Queen's state funeral

André Langlois

Published: 7:00 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 11:14 AM September 19, 2022
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall ahead of the State Funeral, held at Westminster Abbey, London - Credit: PA

Huge crowds will gather in London on Monday (September 19) to mark the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, aged 96.

We will bring live updates below throughout the day.

Are you in central London for the occasion? Email londonlive@newsquest.co.uk

On Monday, September 19, people in Tower Hamlets and across London will mark the funeral.

The Queen
Royal Family
Tower Hamlets News
Central London News
East London News

