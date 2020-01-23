Drop-in sessions where you can comment on road plans for Barkantine

New plans aimed at encouraging Isle of Dogs residents to walk and cycle more are going on display.

Tower Hamlets Council is consulting on its proposals for Barkantine - an area earmarked for changes as part of the £15million Liveable Streets programme.

Several roads are proposed to become one-way under the plans, including Stafford Street, Alpha Grove, Mellish Street, Cheval Street and Janet Street.

The council is also proposing to partially close Byng Street and Cuba Street to vehicles to improve access for cyclists to the Thames Path and stop lorries using residential roads.

Wider pavements, greenery, speed humps and new crossings could also be installed in a bid to improve road safety and air quality in the area.

A council spokesman said the designs "were shaped by months of community engagement about concerns including speeding traffic, lack of safe crossings and unattractive public spaces".

Drop-in sessions to see the plans are being held on Thursday, January 30 between 5pm and 7pm and Saturday, February 1, 10am to noon at Barkantine Hall, The Quarterdeck, Millwall.

The consultation closes on February 19.