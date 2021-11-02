Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted

Some of the Liveable Streets schemes are set to be restarted. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Communication and the consultation process involved in the Liveable Streets programme were among the issues raised by councillors - as plans to restart some of the initiatives were confirmed.

Launched in 2019, Liveable Streets aimed to “create safer, calmer and cleaner streets” via a range of measures including more electric vehicle charging points, cycle hangars, pocket parks and general improvements to pavements and street environments.

The programme was paused in the summer following protests across the East End.

Linda Wilkinson, former head of Amnesty International UK who chairs a residents’ group in Columbia Road, said at the time: “Closing Old Bethnal Green Road has put all the traffic onto Hackney Road instead, which is now at a standstill all day.

“The whole thing’s badly managed — no joined-up thinking. It’s not beyond the wit of man to work out a proper transport strategy.”

The demonstrations forced the borough's mayor, John Biggs, to reconsider the programme, saying: “We’ve paused to see what changes are needed.

“Any future schemes will be taking in the lessons learnt. We need to reflect on the impact the schemes have on some residents.”

In the meeting on October 25, Mr Biggs told councillors that, following the recent review, seven of the schemes are to be rebooted, with the remaining 10 to remain paused.

Those to be resumed are Bow, Bethnal Green, Wapping, Old Ford Road West, Shadwell, Brick Lane and the Barkantine Estate on the Isle of Dogs.

He also provided an update on what those lessons learnt were, explaining that there was a need for a new consultation approach and methodology.

While there will be some changes made to elements of the schemes, subject to consultation, most of the programme will carry on as planned.

Councillors questioned not only the consultation process, but problems such as communications from the council and the impacts the plans will have on residents and businesses.

Cllr Andrew Wood said he found it “disappointing” that the views of the emergency services hadn’t been made clear in the meeting, following incidents where their sat navs have tried directing them down roads closed due to the programme.

Cllr Ehtasham Haque, meanwhile, raised issues of divisions caused within the borough. He said that “collectively, in terms of leadership, it has been poor”, and that “we need to make sure that we don’t aid those divisions”.

Following the meeting, Cllr Wood tweeted a number of additional concerns, querying the lack of data provided, the involvement of external consultants and whether the money could have been better spent, among other subjects.

He told the Advertiser: “I am concerned that we are spending a lot of money that will result in little change when we look at Tower Hamlets as a whole but the lack of information makes that difficult to judge.

“But the gradual move, it seems. towards camera-controlled bus gates rather than permanent blocks and resident exemptions are a good thing which if done sooner would have helped reduce opposition.”

In a statement, Mr Biggs said: “We’ve taken those concerns on board and are adapting the schemes in a few places but mostly we are going ahead as planned.

“Our review was about finding the right balance for our community to deliver the cleaner air and safer streets that our residents deserve, while making a small number of changes to address problems that had been identified.

“Tower Hamlets has one of the highest levels of motor vehicle traffic in the country. This is partly due to vehicles travelling through the borough.

“Liveable Streets was brought in as one of several ways to help address the issue of congestion and air pollution that is linked to chronic illnesses including heart disease, strokes and respiratory diseases.

“With the average lung capacity of a child in Tower Hamlets up to 10 per cent less than the national average, it’s vital that our work to clean up our air continues.”