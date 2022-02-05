Planning applications submitted or decided in Tower Hamlets recently

The former pub on the corner of White Church Lane and Manningtree Street could be converted to residential use - Credit: Google

Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or determined over the last 30 days.

They include a proposal to convert a former pub for residential use and approved plans for a new sushi restaurant.

For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

This beauty salon in Cavell Street could be converted into a restaurant - Credit: Google

Where: 12 Cavell Street, Whitechapel, E1 2HP

What: Change use of an existing beauty salon to a cafe / restaurant

Reference: PA/21/02669/NC

More information: According to the application, the conversion into a restaurant will be an internal renovation, with no work being done on the outside.

Submitted

Plans to covert the ground and basement floors of this former pub to residential use have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google

Where: Cauthens Public House, 21 White Church Lane, Whitechapel, E1 7QR

What: Change of use public house to residential

Reference: PA/21/02241/A1

More information: The former public house, which has been closed for around two years, is located at ground and basement levels with residential accommodation on three floors above.

The plan is to convert the ground floor and basement to residential use for family accommodation in the open market, according to the application.

Approved

The ground floor of this building in Wheler Street will be turned into a sushi restaurant for five years - Credit: Google

Where: 21 Wheler Street, Spitalfields, E1 6NR

What: Change use of the ground floor live/work unit to a sushi restaurant

Reference: PA/21/02458/NC

More information: Permission was granted on January 13 for a temporary period of five years.

The application relates to the ground floor of the six-storey building, which contains flats on the floors above.

Approved

This shop in Bethnal Green Road is set to become a restaurant - Credit: Google

Where: 339 Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, E2 6LG

What: Change of use from retail to restaurant

Reference: PA/21/02437/NC

More information: This shop will be turned into a restaurant after conditional permission was granted on January 27.

Rejected

A proposal to build a two-storey extension with seven more flats on top of Ascot House in Chrisp Street, Poplar were rejected by the council - Credit: Google

Where: Ascot House, 165 Chrisp Street, Poplar, E14 6PQ

What: A two-storey roof extension to add seven flats to an existing residential block

Reference: PA/21/02425/A1

More information: Prior approval for the proposal was refused on January 13 as the planned extension would be "detrimental to the character of the original building", according to the decision notice.

It also stated the location of a proposed new cycle storage would result in "unacceptable loss of privacy" for the occupants of two flats.