Planning applications submitted or decided in Tower Hamlets recently
Interested in what restaurants, housing and other developments could be coming to Tower Hamlets?
Here’s a round-up of some notable planning applications submitted or determined over the last 30 days.
They include a proposal to convert a former pub for residential use and approved plans for a new sushi restaurant.
For more information on the below proposals, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
Where: 12 Cavell Street, Whitechapel, E1 2HP
What: Change use of an existing beauty salon to a cafe / restaurant
Reference: PA/21/02669/NC
More information: According to the application, the conversion into a restaurant will be an internal renovation, with no work being done on the outside.
Submitted
Where: Cauthens Public House, 21 White Church Lane, Whitechapel, E1 7QR
What: Change of use public house to residential
Reference: PA/21/02241/A1
More information: The former public house, which has been closed for around two years, is located at ground and basement levels with residential accommodation on three floors above.
The plan is to convert the ground floor and basement to residential use for family accommodation in the open market, according to the application.
Approved
Where: 21 Wheler Street, Spitalfields, E1 6NR
What: Change use of the ground floor live/work unit to a sushi restaurant
Reference: PA/21/02458/NC
More information: Permission was granted on January 13 for a temporary period of five years.
The application relates to the ground floor of the six-storey building, which contains flats on the floors above.
Approved
Where: 339 Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, E2 6LG
What: Change of use from retail to restaurant
Reference: PA/21/02437/NC
More information: This shop will be turned into a restaurant after conditional permission was granted on January 27.
Rejected
Where: Ascot House, 165 Chrisp Street, Poplar, E14 6PQ
What: A two-storey roof extension to add seven flats to an existing residential block
Reference: PA/21/02425/A1
More information: Prior approval for the proposal was refused on January 13 as the planned extension would be "detrimental to the character of the original building", according to the decision notice.
It also stated the location of a proposed new cycle storage would result in "unacceptable loss of privacy" for the occupants of two flats.