400 more electric car charging points planned for East End

Published: 2:40 PM October 6, 2021

Hundreds more vehicle charging points are being installed in Tower Hamlets to help the growing number of electric car owners.

Public consultations by Tower Hamlets Council have begun to decide where they can be installed, with the first 150 planned by next March.

Another 250 will be set up by 2023, subject to the council getting government funding.

“These charging points are going to make a big difference with the shift towards electric vehicles,” Cllr Kahar Chowdhury, cabinet member for highways and public realm at the council, said. “We’re making it easier for car owners to charge vehicles near their homes.”

The scheme was approved last month to help more motorists switch to electric vehicles in the next four years.

Mayor John Biggs... 'More electric vehicles will improve air quality' - Credit: Mike Brooke

You may also want to watch:

Mayor John Biggs told his cabinet: “We have some of London's worst levels of air pollution. Increasing the number of electric vehicles will go a long way to improving air quality.”

There were 1,091 plug-in cars and light goods vehicles registered at Tower Hamlets addresses last year, but only 23 “fast charging” points and 98 street lighting chargers, the council found.

The East End lacks behind compared to west London, and the plan is to increase the number to 1,400 by 2025.